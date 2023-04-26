x
American Indian Art Festival Happening This Weekend

DALLAS — This weekend families have a chance to explore and enjoy-- art, food, culture, and comedy-- all indoors for two days in Downtown Dallas at The American Indian Art Festival.

For more information, visit IntertribalTexas.org.

