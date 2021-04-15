Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Parker County officials identify 1 of 2 victims found dead at abandoned school
25-year-old woman killed in Fort Worth freeway crash, police say
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
A couple more rounds of rain this week
Staying cool with a couple more rounds of rain this week
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Transgender students in Texas would be barred from school sports teams matching their gender identity under a bill advanced by state Senate
In a league of her own: UNT softball pitcher reflects on Sunday's perfect, 21-strikeout game
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Live: Derek Chauvin chooses not to testify in his own defense
Former officer Kim Potter arrested, charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
59°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Education
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
52 Hikes In One Year
North Texas Hiking
Top DFW Hiking Trails
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow