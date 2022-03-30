UpWithHer: Meet the woman behind the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

Cathy Hernandez said she loves the variety, she has over 20 years of experience in arts management. A

DALLAS — Attend an orchestra concert and you focus on two things -- the conductor, and musicians.

Cathy Hernandez is neither, she’s the executive director of Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra and without her role, the business component, you don’t have music.

Daybreak Anchor Kara Sewell featured Hernandez in "Up With Her" as a reminder of the vital role every person plays in an organization.

"I came to understand that the executive director is really the main fundraiser for the organization, the spokesperson at times, you’re the chief bottle washer, the bookkeeper, the collaborator with your board of directors in the nonprofit sector," said Hernandez.

Hernandez said she loves the variety, she has over 20 years of experience in arts management. A role, she didn’t know existed when she played at Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra as a teenager.

As an alumnus, she said it’s important to reengage alumni in your organization following the pandemic; this is a potential group of loyal and generous supporters. Without strong alumni relations, your prospect pool can be significantly reduced, and your chances of fundraising success compromised.

"Alums are often difficult for a lot of organizations to find. But what we’re trying to do, despite the challenges is to reengage them," said Hernandez.

Hernandez is using a lot of different tools to help: a newsletter, Facebook group and homecoming concert.

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra is celebrating its 50th anniversary, the organization provides challenging musical opportunities for young musicians from 50 different communities and more than 120 different schools.

And for parents and budding musicians who might be struggling with an instrument, Hernandez has this advice.

"The number one message I can give is to encourage that child to keep playing, it’s like developing a muscle. Teachers are very important, you might want to change up the teacher, you might want to change up the instrument," said Hernandez.

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra has a robust scholarship program. Hernandez said they want every musician who auditions and is accepted to be able to attend despite their financial situation.