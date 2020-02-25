DALLAS — We all have things in life that bring us light and joy. We often call these things our hobbies or our passions.

Whether it's a trip to the ballpark or a blank canvas and paint, all that matters is that these activities bring us joy.

However, as many people get older, they lose touch with those activities. Whether it's because of health, mobility or time, those passions can seem like memories from another life.

That's how Joe Surovik felt about his passion, fishing. The soon-to-be octogenarian had spent a lifetime on the Texas gulf as a renowned fisherman and charter boat captain in the area.

But nearly three years ago, his coastal home was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

So, his family moved him to North Texas. While his family is now nearby, the ocean is not. He hasn't been back on the water since.

So his family, WFAA, the staff at Mustang Creek Retirement Community and the team at Bend A Rod Fishing got together to surprise the captain with a trip on the water.

Wes Campbell with Bend A Rod donated an entire morning on Lake Ray Hubbard for a day of guided fishing.

The retired captain lit up as soon as he heard the news.

"Hell yes I'm excited," Surovik said.

Surovik was joined by his daughter Robin and two staff members from Mustang Creek for the adventure.

For three hours, the group went from fishing hole to fishing hole. It only took Captain Joe two minutes before he reeled his first fish in; from then on it was fish after fish.

"I feel like this is exactly where I'm supposed to be," he said.

After everything was said and done, the group caught 31 fish. Their catch was filleted and brought back to Mustang Creek, where Surovik's neighbors enjoyed them for lunch.

"This has been the best day ever. I think I need to come back again," Surovik said.

He's not the only one. His family also said they've been inspired to get their father back on the water more.

They've even already booked their next trip with Captain Wes. Because pursuing your passion and finding joy is what life is all about.

