What is more summer than hamburgers, hot dogs and potato chips! Well Lay's, the delicious chips you love to munch on, are releasing 8 brand new flavors regionally inspired from all of the U.S.

Each of the eight regional flavors will be available at retail stores in their respective market beginning July 30th through September 23rd. Fans can also get all eight flavors by heading to www.Lays.com. The delicious new flavor options are:

Cajun Spice (Central Gulf): Prominently featured across beloved dishes like Jambalaya and Blackened Cajun Chicken, this Gulf Coast iconic flavor includes a mix of garlic, paprika, onion and oregano. The flavor celebration will take place at the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival in Morgan City, La., from August 31 – September 2.

Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal): Inspired by a Southwest favorite, this flavor infuses the legendary Tex-Mex taste of velvety cheddar queso with a dash of spice. The flavor celebration will take place at the Houston Food Fest on August 18.

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic): Inspired by crab shacks along the Atlantic, this flavor is a taste of the Bay with custom-blended spices ready to savor. The flavor celebration will take place at Chesapeake Crab & Beer Festival in National Harbor, Md., on August 18.

Deep Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America): A taste of the iconic stuffed deep-dish pizza inspired by the famous Giordano’s pizza recipe. The flavor celebration will take place at Navy Pier in Chicago, Ill., on August 11.

Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest): A deep-fried favorite at Midwest state fairs, you can’t pass up the opportunity to try this fair food fav. The flavor celebration will take place at Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., from August 16 – 18.

New England Lobster Roll (Northeast): Inspired by the lobster shacks of the Northeast, fans can now get the taste of fresh lobster served on a buttery grilled roll. The flavor celebration will take place at Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland, Maine, from August 1 – 5.

Pimento Cheese (Southeast): Inspired by Sunday socials and Southern charm, this flavor is a taste of creamy sharp cheddar with a hint of cayenne pepper. The flavor celebration will take place at Shrimp & Grits Festival at Jekyll Island, Ga., from September 14 – 16.

Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest): The food truck scene of the Pacific Northwest inspired this flavor, boasting the delicious blend of sweet chili sauce with a hint of heat. The flavor celebration will take place at Bite of Seattle from July 20 – 22.

