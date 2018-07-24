It’s fantasy suite week, which means Becca has to spend the night with any guy she isn’t so turned off by that she has to friend-zone them on national television.

We head to Thailand, because ABC has blatantly slashed its budget this season and, if you do enough planning, you can find flights there for less than a thousand bucks a pop. Nothing says romance like big savings.

Our three guys are Blake, Jason and Garrett, and it’s the first time I’ve made the Jason/Garrett connection to Jason Garrett. Honestly, this trio could be less exciting than the notoriously-dull public persona of the Cowboys’ head coach.

Nonetheless, Becca takes them halfway around the world for an awkward hookup that will play out on our TV screens.

No touching

Becca wastes no time in reassuring us that her future will not include becoming a professor of Thai culture, as she hones in on tuk-tuk cars and food trucks as her cultural cornerstones.

She and Blake go to a sacred temple, where PDA is not allowed. Instead, they spend most of their time on the temple grounds talking about kissing each other. They also tape an interview with Blake with his back turned to a set of Buddha images – a no-no in the temple.

Inside the temple, a monk shares pretty much the same advice any relationship counselor would give to a couple – be honest, adaptable, patient and giving – but masks it as “wisdom” by calling them the “core values.”

At no point does the monk recommend dating two-dozen guys at once and narrowing it down to three after like two-and-a-half dates.

Blake, the most fragile ego in the bunch, spends dinner word-vomiting about all his insecurities, mainly how his girlfriend might love two other dudes. He apparently hasn’t seen the show. He sweats profusely through the conversation, and I remember that ABC’s discretionary towel budget was probably spent on international travel this week and the extra $10 might’ve been hard to swing, so I cut him some slack.

Blake acts amazed by the hotel room before they even go inside, and he may have regrets because it’s not all that fantastic. Fast forward to the next morning, and ABC hits us with a shot of Becca’s dress on the floor – an uncomfortable reminder of the events of the hours prior.

The post-fantasy suite chatter screams forgettable-night-before, and Blake is still masking his jealousy as confidence and emotional complexity. What a winner.

The friend zone

Jason’s date starts with the couple eating bugs as a light snack. It doesn’t put Becca in the best of spirits, as she begins to weep because she can’t see Jason as part of her “bigger picture.”

Yet another cricket that will never play Time Square. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/gl3CN2CRpR — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 24, 2018

We don’t see any of their daytime date because of the ensuing breakdown. Becca tries to have a heart-to-heart about this with a girl from production, who probably just came to Thailand to make sure the boom mic doesn’t dip into the shot.

The production intern fails to show Becca the glass-half-full side of the equation: Becca’s hair gel costs will decrease more than ABC’s travel budget this season if Jason isn’t her ultimate pick.

At dinner, Jason and Becca talk in accents, because both have mailed in the idea of this ending in typical fantasy-suite fashion. Jason snaps out of it and begs for a one-night stand waxes poetic about how deep his feelings are for Becca while she legit frowns across the table.

She pulls her “I need a minute” stunt – the move she uses on virgins – and returns to crush his dreams and tell him she “can’t put him through an overnight.”

While Jason seems only mildly bummed in the car-ride away from the resort, Becca bawls in her hotel room. She’s clearly not in a sound emotional state, because she starts comparing herslef to Arie Luyendyk.

Elephants and glamping

Garrett is right in his element during fantasy suite week, both as an outspoken critic of the season’s virgin, Colton, and because his constant, Viagra-commercial smile has never made more sense.

The two of them get to go bamboo rafting, which looks fun enough until they run into a cove that’s crowded with people and likely filled with both human and elephant waste.

They play a casual game of Edward 40-hands on a dock and head off to dinner, where Garrett makes his 498th mention of his failed marriage and a fear of commitment. You know, since the girl he dated for seven years and then married wasn’t the one, maybe this girl he’s known for eight weeks also isn’t the one?

Their “fantasy suite” is a big tent that just can’t be air-conditioned. And by the forecast we got earlier from Blake’s forehead, it’s gotta be warmish out there. It’s hardly even glamping, let alone a fantasy.

Garrett gets out of the bed in the morning wearing what appear to be pressed, knee-length shorts, so you know it went well for him. Becca is forced to make her walk of shame in a white outfit, in the rain, while Garrett actually laughs at her from the tent balcony.

Jason the scrapbooker

Jason comes back to knock on Becca’s hotel door – a strategy that has worked for no guy ever – and deliver some sort of handmade scrapbook.

He gives a half-hearted monologue about how he really would prefer to stick around, which is really just to build up sympathy points for when ABC’s first choice for the next Bachelor declines and they have to resort to Jason.

Jason was a class act the entire way through, so we're sad to see him go! 💔 (But at least there's always #MenTellAll this week...) #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/k8ZA0YkmN5 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 24, 2018

Rose ceremonies tend to be pretty anticlimactic, but this one is *actually* the least interesting in history, as there are two roses for two guys.

The best part of the episode comes in the outtake during the end credits, when it’s revealed that Blake had to pee so bad that he ran to the bushes near the rose ceremony location to relieve himself before getting the rose.

