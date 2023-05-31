How to rescan your TV and get a clearer signal for the NBA Finals on WFAA

If you're planning to watch the Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat on ABC, be sure to rescan your TV – because WFAA now has a new, more powerful signal.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.

We have a title-series matchup in place!

The Miami Heat, champions of the Eastern Conference even after getting in as only the No. 8 seed, will take on the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

The series kicks off in Denver on Thursday night. All games played in the series will air on ABC.

Here is a full schedule of the NBA Finals:

Game 1: Heat vs. Nuggets | Thurs., June 1 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

Game 2: Heat vs. Nuggets | Sun., June 4 | 7 p.m. CST (ABC)

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Heat | Wed., June 7 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Heat | Fri., June 9 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

Game 5: Heat vs. Nuggets | Mon., June 12 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC) *

Game 6: Nuggets vs. Heat | Thurs., June 15 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC) *

Game 7: Heat vs. Nuggets | Sun., June 18 | 7p.m. CST (ABC) *

* if necessary

Not only can fans here in North Texas catch the game on WFAA, but we've also made sure that those who plan on tuning into the game while using antennas will get as crisp a broadcast feed of WFAA as possible.

WFAA recently boosted its tower signal strength to ensure better-quality reception for our viewers throughout the North Texas region.

The video at the top of this article provides an easy walkthrough on how you can rescan your television yourself to guarantee you're getting our crispiest broadcast possible. We also have a step-by-step description on this process – and explanation of the technology behind it – for you to follow along with right here.

May the best team win! And may you be able to see all that action as cleanly as possible.