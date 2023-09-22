WFAA has 10 more 'Monday Night Football' games due to the writers strike. Here's how to rescan your TVs and get a clearer signal

The move means that ABC has a game all 18 weeks of the regular season along with simulcasts of two playoff games.

DALLAS — ABC will be airing more “Monday Night Football” games than originally planned.

An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on ABC. The additional games will be on network television because of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.

When the NFL schedule was announced in May, ABC had four exclusive regular-season games and five being part of an ESPN simulcast.

The move also means that ABC has a game all 18 weeks of the regular season along with simulcasts of two playoff games.

