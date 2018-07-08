We’ve made it. The Bachelorette finale, where Becca gets to choose which guy will drive her crazy be by her side forever.

Becca kicks off the show by saying “there’s one girl left,” which isn’t at all how this thing works, and I worry that this mind-numbing season has literally numbed her mind.

They’re at the Villa Laalu in the Maldives, which is a shocking move by ABC because a room on the water actually costs about $800 per night there. The network must’ve gotten a discount for the excessive aerial video montage showcasing the resort.

Becca meets with her family to give them the lowdown on Garrett and Blake – both of whom she claims to love. They ask what Becca’s late father would say, and I’m guessing he wouldn’t suggest a year-long embarrassment on national television as a way to find true love.

In an example of world-class parenting, Becca’s mom expresses concern over the fact that Becca is happy, because she was also happy when she brought Arie home to meet them. One would think that, the day before a new guy asks for your daughter’s hand in marriage, you wouldn’t be worried about some jackwagon you knew for about 10 minutes before he bailed. But not in Bachelor Nation!!

Garrett meets the family

Garrett is the first to meet the Kufrins, and he almost instantly starts bawling. He and Uncle Chuck talk about deaths in the family and the love for Becca he’s developed in 2.5% of the time he spent with his first wife before marriage.

I understand very little through the world record amount of tears. And I don’t just mean tearing up at the thought of the tragic loss of a family member – I’m talking weeping through short sentences about his two-month “journey” with a total stranger. Maybe they were playing the end of Marley and Me off camera.

Blake meets the family

Blake bops over to the house in pink shorts and a matching bouquet of pink flowers that he pretends wasn’t on purpose. He’s super sweaty and putting off a major cocaine vibe, but he has no choice but to meet Becca’s family at this point.

He gets the creepy mama's-boy thing out of the way right off the bat, talking about how he loves strong, independent women. This is when my brother points out Blake’s extremely aggravating tendency to emphasize almost everything he says.

"I have a lot of strong women in my life. I really do."

“I love Becca. I really do.”

“I’m excited. I really am.”

You’re a tool. You really are.

Little did I know that this revelation would ruin the entire finale for me. Thanks, Weston, for not pointing this out earlier in the season. I would’ve torn my ears out of my head. And earless Landon wouldn’t be pleasant.

For about the eleventh time this season, Blake has an entirely unsolicited but nonetheless dramatic meltdown about the prospect of his girlfriend liking other guys. No word on if he flew his mom to the Maldives to hug him through this bout of insecurity.

Becca’s family rifles off a series of clichés to prepare her for her final dates before both guys are pressured into proposing to her.

“It’s about who you’d rather be with.” “It’s about who makes you happier.” “It’s about who I can’t picture my life without.”

I’ve been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained optic nerve after my eyes rolled aggressively into my skull at how dumb this is.

Ooh, dolphins!

On Garrett’s final date, he takes the opportunity to prove that he’s really a five-year-old trapped in a man’s body and runs with it. After the obligatory Koala-bear hug from Becca, she asks what he thinks they’re doing.

“We’re near water so I assume something with water,” he says with a s---eating grin.

While sailing on said water, Becca talks about family dynamics and Garrett’s sensitivity – a rare [seemingly] serious conversation on the Bachelorette. Mid-answer, Garrett channels his inner Dug from Up by pointing out a pod of dolphins in the water.

There’s a cheesy montage of Becca and Garrett at the bow of the boat taking in the scenery. Becca says she “could die here” with Garrett and we’re supposed to pretend she’s not gonna pick him.

They jump off the boat and he pulls her violently underwater and I get concerned that he thinks she actually wants to die here.

Still alive, though, Becca shows up for dinner in a silk nightgown that’s been chopped in half – the latest in a long line of double-u-tee-eff fashion decisions by our leading lady (the women in my watching party group will back me up on this).

Garrett, at a loss for more ways to express his infatuation with Becca and still five years old, drops the line of the century:

“People say they get butterflies in their stomach … but you give me eagles.”

Becca somehow pretends this is normal conversation and they make out.

Paddleboarding and dioramas

Blake’s date starts with a casual bike ride, during which Becca repeatedly mentions how uncoordinated she is, because a guy who spent his hometown date taking you to his high school football locker room definitely wants someone unathletic.

They go paddleboarding and decide to jump into the water, leaving the paddle and board, which I think is the first thing you’re told not to do when you rent a paddleboard from anywhere.

In the evening, Blake gives Becca a cheaply-made diorama of their three dates that had to be either made by the producers or hastily put together in about five minutes because how the heck did he get that thing to the Maldives? I know it wasn’t in a checked bag and that's way too much real estate for a carry-on.

Becca gets a note from her sister, which is addressed to “Booper,” and I’m glad that was never a thing during Becca’s time on our TV screens.

A sweaty proposal

Of course, both guys convince themselves there’s a Becca-centric story behind the only rings Neil Lane took with him to the Maldives.

ABC dramatically splices together video of both guys on separate, unnecessarily-long boat rides headed toward the dock where they each intend to get on a knee.

Blake is the first one at the dock, which means he’s not getting picked and the viewing population knows for the final hour and 20 minutes who wins, yet we still watch. Blake’s sweat glands are working on overdrive once again during his long spiel about how lucky he is to be proposing to Becca. She cuts him off right before he gets on a knee, and you can see his spirits fall harder than David the Chicken from the top bunk.

Becca leaves behind two sweaty footprints on the dock when they walk away, revealing that she was barefoot because she just couldn’t find the right pair of shoes to match her atrocious mermaid dress. What would Ariel do?

I'd say it was hotter than Hades that day in the Maldives, but it's 88 degrees like every day there.

Chris Harrison has been promising the “most emotional finale” in history, which Blake took as a personal challenge. We move this shindig to the forest, where Blake’s sweat and tears mix together in a cocktail of sadness.

Fortunately, since watching close-ups of him crying for 10 minutes wasn’t enough, we get to see a whiny (albeit air-conditioned) Blake talk about how sad he still is, even though they’ve been broken up for longer than they were together in the first place.

Garrett proposes and Becca says yes. I know, you’re shocked. The couple appears together on the live studio set to answer the same questions as every other Bachelor couple about the secret relationship they’ve had for two months and how pumped they are to go grocery shopping and do other “normal” things. Becca says the moment she knew Garrett was the one was when she was crying into a quesadilla at an airport.

There’s an innuendo-laced video showing one of their rendezvouses. They still haven’t figured out where they’re going to live, so you know they’ve really been having mature conversation.

Garrett issues an apology for liking a bunch of bigoted Instagram posts. Chris Harrison gives them an old minivan, and we can finally stop caring about either of these people.

On to Bachelor in Paradise.

