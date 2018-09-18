Sesame Street best buds Bert and Ernie’s sexual orientation – or lack thereof – were a trending topic on the internet Tuesday after a former writer for the show peeled the curtain back on the popular characters.

According to writer Mark Saltzman, Bert and Ernie were written to be a gay couple. In fact, Saltzman told Queerty magazine that the residents of 123 Sesame Street were based off his own relationship with film editor Arnold Glassman.

“I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were [lovers],” Saltzman told Queerty.

“[Mine and Arnold’s] was the Bert & Ernie relationship, and I was already with Arnie when I came to Sesame Street. So I don’t think I’d know how else to write them, but as a loving couple.”

Sesame Street, however, released a statement on Twitter saying Bert and Ernie “do not have a sexual orientation.”

Please see our statement below regarding Bert and Ernie. pic.twitter.com/6r2j0XrKYu — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) September 18, 2018

“As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends,” the statement reads. “They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets™ do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.”

Kermit the Frog, who also apparently has a verified Twitter account, posted a tweet in support of every puppet on Sesame Street.

I support my friends no matter what! This could either mean guffawing extra loud at a @FozzieBear stand-up set... or helping @GonzotheGreat with his velcro-suit wall-jumping target practice. — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) September 18, 2018

