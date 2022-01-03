No season 2 of '1883'? Deciphering what's next for the 'Yellowstone' prequel

The doubts about more "1883" aren't a result of waning popularity. In fact, fans who crave more content from the "Yellowstone" universe will get just that in 2022.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The first season of "1883," the Fort Worth-filmed "Yellowstone" prequel, wrapped up on Sunday on Paramount Plus. And as soon as it ended, the rumors and speculation began on what's in the works for Season 2 -- including whether it will happen at all.

But the doubts about more "1883" aren't a result of waning popularity. In fact, fans who crave more content from the "Yellowstone" universe will get just that in 2022.

It just might vary on the how and when.

Let's decipher what we know, so far.

Paramount "ordered more episodes" of "1883," not a full season (that we know of)

The initial excitement of another season of "1883" was sparked last month, when Variety reported that Paramount ordered more episodes. No specific amount of episodes was given, and the news wasn't billed as a full season, though that's what many people assumed.

No plans for more filming in Fort Worth, at this time

That's according to the Fort Worth Film Commission, which said this week that it doesn't have any "1883" shoots on their schedule yet. That doesn't mean filming won't happen. But the film commission, which was involved in the show's filming in the Stockyards last summer, would presumably know if something was on the books (unless they weren't at liberty to tell us!).

Another "Yellowstone" prequel, "1932," is in the works

This much we know: Taylor Sheridan, the "Yellowstone" creator, is diving back into the past with a 1930s look at the Duttons, the family at the center of the "Yellowstone" series.

Paramount and Sheridan confirmed earlier this year that "1932" is a go.

Taylor Sheridan all but confirmed that "1883" is a limited series.

In an interview with Deadline, Sheridan confirmed that "1883" isn't long for this world -- and wasn't intended to be.

"We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did," Sheridan said.

As for his plans for "1932," Sheridan said he's aiming to "peek through a different window into a different era."

"Again, I don’t think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots," Sheridan told Deadline. "My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone, and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer."

In announcing "1932," Sheridan explained that some characters from "1883" could be featured in the new series, as they've raised families of their own.

But "1883" isn't totally done, according to a show producer

David Glasser, executive producer on "1883," gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter last week. While he didn't give away much about the show's future, he confirmed Paramount will "bring you something really additional to '1883,'" before

"Everything is well-thought-out with Taylor [Sheridan]," Glasser told the magazine. "So when you see what’s coming, you’ll see it’s pretty exciting."

And then there's "Yellowstone"

The present-day "Yellowstone" returns for its fifth season this year. A premiere date hasn't been released, but the Wall Street Journal is reporting that a 14-episode season will be split into two parts, as Paramount also plans to launch other shows from Sheridan on its streaming service.