GARLAND, Texas — A massive new 90,000 square-foot entertainment complex opened just days before Christmas in North Texas, combining a plethora of options where Richardson, Garland and Plano converge.

Strike + Reel is the latest concept from Entertainment Properties Group, the same group behind PINSTACK and ItzUSA, and this one is the group's biggest project yet.

There is certainly no shortage of things to do at this entertainment haven. 24 bowling lanes, 8 movie theaters, a restaurant with a chef-inspired menu, a video arcade, bumper cars, laser tag, a ropes course and a rock climbing wall are all housed under the same roof.

And those movie theaters? They have luxury recliners with heated seats. Plus, it's a dine-in experience with full bar service, so you don't even need to visit the restaurant if you don't want to.

All those options have made for quite the attraction.

“We have been exceptionally busy our first two weeks,” said CEO Mark Moore.

Sitting on the President George Bush Turnpike and Holford Road, it is a location Moore thinks will serve plenty.

“This is an area growing rapidly, and with all the folks in Sachse and Wylie, we see a lot of growth potential."

