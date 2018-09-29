ARLINGTON, Texas — Ever wanted your very own handcrafted coffin?

Well, one can be yours if you're up to spending 30 hours inside one.

Six Flags Over Texas is looking for six "brave souls" to participate in their Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge.

Participants will have to spend 30 hours, except for designated bathroom breaks of course, inside a coffin.

And while participants can have one friend with them during the park's operating hours, they'll be forced to brave the contest solo overnight.

"Well, not exactly alone," the park says. "You see, some of our Fright Fest friends will be lurking about in the darkness, ready to scare you when you least expect it."

Those who complete the challenge will win two 2019 Gold Combo Season Passes, a Fright Fest Prize package that includes two VIP Haunted House passes and, yep, the coffin they just spent 30 hours inside.

One person will also win $300. If more than one person completes the challenge, a drawing will take place to determine who gets the cash prize.

Deadline to register for the event is on Oct. 3, and participants will be chosen on Oct. 5.

The event will start at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 and end at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

You can register for the event at sixflags.com/overtexas.

