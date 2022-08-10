Six Flags implements enhanced public safety measures

The policy includes x-ray screenings of all bags and limiting bag sizes.

DALLAS — Anyone wanting to take a trip to Six Flags Over Texas anytime soon will want to be aware of some new safety measures the theme park has implemented.

These safety measures include x-ray screenings for all bags coming into the park and limiting the size of bags that can be brought in. The new maximum bag size, effective Friday, is 12" by 12" by 6".

The park says exceptions will be made for bags carried for medical reasons or diaper bags accompanying infants and young children.

"Because Six Flags is a family park, we expect guests to behave appropriately," a statement from Six Flags reads. "Unruly, disruptive or offensive behavior, including line-jumping and profanity, is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Violating our park policies may be cause for ejection from the park without refund. For more information, please review the park policies below."