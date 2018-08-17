Six months after putting her Fort Worth mansion back on the market, pop singer and actress Selena Gomez has lowered the asking price.

The property, which includes a 10,016-square-foot home on 1.5 acres, was previously priced at nearly $3 million. Now, a buyer can purchase the estate at 4649 St. Laurent Court in the gated Montserrat neighborhood for $2.7 million, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Built by the Morrison Group, the five-bedroom home features a tennis-sport court, resort-style saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, cabana, putting green and two adjacent garages that can accommodate six vehicles.

As the Dallas Business Journal wrote in February, Gomez, a native of Grand Prairie, purchased the Fort Worth home in 2015 to spend more time with family and friends. However, as her career took off, she decided to list the property in 2016 for $3.5 million. The estate has been on and off the market for a few years, most recently going back up for sale in February.

