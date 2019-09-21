Reese Witherspoon’s fashion and lifestyle brand Draper James opened its first standalone pop-up store at Southlake Town Square.

The Southern-inspired brand has been in North Texas for about three years, but recently departed from Highland Park Village due to a “temporary lease situation,” the brand’s Chief Executive Officer Taylor Rettig said in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal. The store at Southlake Town Square opened on Sept. 15.

Rettig explained that the move to Southlake was based off of qualitative and quantitative research that the company conducted, and the Town Square’s mixed-used development was an ideal match for the store, which will be open until September 2020.

“We are intensely focused on serving our customers with amazing product as well as transactional convenience, and after analyzing the data for the greater DFW region, we found the ZIP code encompassing Southlake Town Square is one of the top in the nation on both an absolute dollar and population adjusted basis,” Rettig said.

The brand plans to expand to other markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is opening a “shop-in-shop” in Charleston and New York City in the fall.

“We have (full)-intentions of being there for the long term, but our lease is structured in a way to provide maximum flexibility,” Rettig said. “And we hope to use this as a test case for a more rapid expansion into other markets.”

The brand was launched in 2015 by Reese Witherspoon and Strand Equity Co-founder Seth Rodsky. The company’s website launched a direct to consumer business in May 2015, while the first store opened in Nashville in October of 2015. The store has its clothing designed in-house and consists of ready-to-wear apparel, accessories and home decor.

