Festive bar bringing holiday 'spirits' to Texas' Christmas Capital

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Harvest Hall in Grapevine unveiled its Holly Jolly Bar, offering a Christmas bar in the heart of summer.

Visitors can now immerse themselves in the holiday spirit without having to wait for the traditional winter festivities.

Mitch Johnson is the Director of Operations at Harvest Hall. He describes the scene as "kitschy, over the top craziness."

Alongside the enchanting décor in this Historic building, the bar serves a variety of drink specials and food.

The choice to bring the Holly Jolly Bar to Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas, is no coincidence. Throughout the holiday season, this North Texas city is known for its festive activities, drawing visitors from near and far. "There's nothing else like it. I'm serious," said Johnson.

The atmosphere hopes to capture the true essence of the holiday, being with those you love.

The Holly Jolly Bar is open at Third Rail through July 31st.

Here at the times the bar is open:

M-Th: 11a-9p

11a-9p Fri-Sat: 11a-12a

11a-12a Sun: 11a-9p

Eat, Drink, and... Be Merry?! It's TRUE - your favorite pop up bar is BACK for Christmas in July! 🏄‍♀️🎄🍹Holly Jolly Bar... Posted by Harvest Hall on Friday, June 23, 2023