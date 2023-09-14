A movie with a view? Welcome to Rooftop Cinema!

Rooftop Cinema presents films with Fort Worth's skyline as the backdrop

FORT WORTH, Texas — NOTE: The video above was filmed in August 2023.

A theater is a great place to watch a movie, but a rooftop may be even better.

“We are on the roof and it’s just a really cool experience,” said Rooftop Cinema general manager Jessica Gallardo.

On top of the Worthington Hotel in Fort Worth, where tennis courts once stood, Rooftop Cinema Club is the first-of-its-kind movie theater in North Texas.

“Rooftop Cinema is a social cinema,” Gallardo said.

Meaning guests can do more than just watch movies. They’re encouraged to show up early to eat, drink or play games. Once it’s showtime, there are Adirondack chairs for patrons to sit underneath the night sky and take in a classic movie.

Right now, all screenings begin at dusk but once temperatures lower, Rooftop Cinema plans to add matinee shows too.

When temps are high, misting fans can be rented for $5. The venue also sells water for half off.

The lingering sun has no effect on the movie either. The screen is LED, virtually eliminating glare.

Moviegoers use headphones for the best experience and to drown out any noisy traffic below.

With the city skyline ahead and the actual sky above, it’s the only cinema of it’s kind in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“It’s made something interesting down here in what is otherwise a very sleepy downtown area,” Gallardo said.

You can check out their website here for tickets and showtimes.