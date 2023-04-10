Treat yourself (& your taste buds)! Mexican ice cream shop opens second location in North Texas

If you're looking for something sweet, savory, and/or sour, Rico's Paleteria could be your next sweet spot!

DALLAS — An authentic Mexican ice cream shoppe has expanded not just its food options, but its location, too!

The Oak Cliff family favorite opened a new shop near in far north Dallas, near Richardson, over the summer.

Rico’s Paleteria, located at 14203 North Coit Road, serves Mexican sweet treats in wild and over-the-top variations.

The first thing I tried was the mangonada. It was sour and refreshing, a great way to start the meal.

Then I took it up a notch and got a wild watermelon sour fruit bowl. It was overflowing with different fruit, candy and Mexican flavors and topped off with a scoop of sorbet.

They cut fresh fruit every morning and it's only used that same day.

Next up an overflowing hot cheetos elote cup. It came bathed in queso, mayornase and Mexican spices. And while it was filled with a vegetable, technically, I wouldn’t call this healthy by any means.

Spice up your weekend with Rico’s Elotes Chorreados🌽🔥 Posted by Ricos Paleteria y Botanas Locas on Saturday, September 11, 2021

And for dessert I got the condensed milk crepe. This is called the Lechera crepe and it was my favorite of the day. It was fresh and warm and I could have had two more of them.

Ricas crepas😍 Agregamos 5 sabores de crepas más! Cuál estás más emocionado de probar? 😋❄️ Posted by Ricos Paleteria y Botanas Locas on Thursday, December 10, 2020

They package their own candies as well right in the back of the store.

Overall, Rico’s Paleteria is a great place to treat yourself or your family.

Know any other places we should check out in North Texas? Let us know!