Cookie dough milkshakes with your very own face on them are totally a thing in Deep Ellum and we aren't mad about it.

Inspired by their travels, Chills 360 owners Usman and Javiera Babar wanted to bring edible cookie dough to Dallas but with a bit of an edge and that's exactly what they did with their selfie shakes.

Share your selfie of choice with Doholics and in less than five minutes you've got yourself the most personalized milkshake you'll ever drink.

I know, I know, people say you aren't supposed to eat raw cookie dough...but what makes DoHolics' cookie dough safe for raw consumption is the heat treated flour and pasteurized eggs used to make the dough.

Pick your dough, your flavor and of course your best pic and you're ready to go!

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth area. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

© 2018 WFAA