Feelin' hot, hot, hot? It's summertime in Texas which means we're all looking for ways to beat the heat!

We've all heard of liquid nitrogen ice cream by now...but have you ever heard of liquid nitrogen alcoholic beverages?

Beto and Sons at Trinity Groves is doing just that with their table side, smooth as sorbet, margarita. This is something you have to experience for yourself.

Chef Julian Rodarte says they make almost 600 of these frozen drinks every single weekend.

Rodarte and his father have been running the restaurant for a little over a year now and say on any given weekend evening, the wait time for a table ranges from 2-3 hours.

Other frozen, liquid nitrogen drinks include pina colada and frose. Rodarte says they are working on creating new nitrogen- based drinks in the near future.

So how much cash is this going to cost you?

The margaritas are one for $20 or two for $35.

To check out their full menu, go here.

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth area. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

© 2018 WFAA