Join the circus (sort of)! Dallas Circus Center can show you the 'ropes' for a new fitness routine

The center's aerial hoops silk ropes, and trapeze sets are open for anyone willing to give it a try.

DALLAS — Have you ever dreamed of running away with the circus?

Or perhaps you're just looking for a unique and exhilarating way to get your daily exercise in?

Well, look no further!

The Dallas Circus Center is taking fun to new heights, offering an incredible trapeze experience that will have you soaring through the air and defying gravity.

There are aerial hoops, silk ropes, and a massive net in the middle with swinging trapeze bars all towering an impressive 30 feet above the ground. The team at the Dallas Circus Center says this experience is for anyone willing to give it a try.

Participants are strapped into the safety harness and learned the basics of trapeze. With a chalked-up grip and a safety net below, they are ready to take on the challenge.

Participants get to experience a rush of adrenaline followed by pure relief.

WFAA’s Megan Mitchell was able to try it out. The Dallas Circus Center instructors guided her to hang upside down, backflip off the trapeze, and even master more advanced moves by her fourth jump.

The Dallas Circus Center caters to birthday parties and events. The center has become a haven for retired athletes, including gymnasts, cheerleaders, and ballet dancers. Many have found new outlet for their talents and energy, taking their skills to the trapeze with remarkable results.

In fact, some of the center's regulars have gone on to become professional trapeze artists, performing with renowned circuses like Cirque du Soleil in Japan, France, and across the United States.