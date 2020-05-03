The green flag has officially dropped.

Andretti’s Indoor Karting and Games in The Colony, officially opened this week, the first business to open its doors as part of the new Grandscape shopping and entertainment complex built there.

This is the fifth location nationwide for Andretti’s, which is owned and operated by the famous Andretti racing family.

In addition to high speed go-karts, Andretti’s offers state-of-the-art virtual reality attractions, like VR Hyperdeck, a multi-dimensional experience that’s the only one of its kind in Texas.

Visitors to Andretti’s can also play one of 90 arcade games, face their fears on a high ropes course, play duckpin bowling or try one of the many dining options inside.

Andretti’s is open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. until midnight and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, click here.