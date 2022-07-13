Original stormtrooper helmet, blaster from 'Star Wars Episode IV' to be auctioned

The two items will be auctioned off in Dallas by Heritage Auctions along with other rare items from human history.

DALLAS — Anyone who used to play Star Wars with their kids and now happens to be filthy rich can make their playing more realistic with two authentic props from the original film on auction.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas will be selling off an original stormtrooper helmet used in the "Stop that ship! Blast 'em!" scene and a screen-used Hero E-11 blaster from the original Star Wars film released 45 years ago in 1977, now titled "Star Wars: A New Hope."

But for any Star Wars super-fans, it's gonna cost you. The stormtrooper helmet will start its bidding at $300,000 and the blaster is starting the bidding at $35,000. So, you know, if that's too rich for your blood, you can probably find some Star Wars toys to play with at Target.

These items will be auctioned off during a Hollywood and entertainment signature auction from July 22 to 23, which also features props from "The Matrix" and original sketches from "All About Eve."

There will also be an auction featuring numerous other historically significant items. Heritage Auctions' July 16 Historical Platinum Human Achievement Signature Auction will feature the only in-flight account of the Enola Gay's bombing of Hiroshima by Capt. Robert E. Lewis. The bidding for this item will begin at $400,000.