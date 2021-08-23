New show 'Ultimate Surfer' brings wave competition to the reality TV world

Want to catch a wave from the comfort of your couch? Look no further than this new show.

DALLAS — ABC’s newest reality competition show may have you hanging ten. Or at least wishing you were.

“The Ultimate Surfer” premieres Monday night after “Bachelor in Paradise,” featuring 14 of the country’s best up-and-coming surfers fighting for a spot on the world surfing competitive stage, plus $100,000 in prize money.

It’s hosted by a familiar face – Jesse Palmer, who was once a Bachelor himself. The former pro-football quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst says these surfers have him hooked.

“As a former NFL player, I love competition,” Palmer explained. “I love seeing athletes rise up to the level of their competition and bring their ‘A’ game when it matters the most.”

Full disclosure – one of my good friends and former NFL Network colleagues Erin Coscarelli is a correspondent on the show. She said even though most viewers may have never attempted to wax a board or ride a wave, this is the right time to embrace their inner surfer.

“In a time of COVID, we want something more positive to focus on,” she explained. “The stories and the cinematography, it’ll be a nice escape from reality.”