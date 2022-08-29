New Selena album includes digital aging of her voice

Some of the recordings on the album use digital technology to age her voice to sound more mature.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly three decades after her death, the Quintanilla family released the full album of previously unreleased recordings from Selena Quintanilla Perez. Some of the recordings use digital technology to age her voice to sound more mature.

"Moonchild Mixes" was released Friday and features 13 tracks "beautifully curated for her fans." A single from the album "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" dropped in late July, ahead of the full album's release.

Earlier this year, the Queen of Tejano's father, Abraham Quintanilla shared details about the upcoming album.

"My son, AB, worked on this album," he said in a virtual interview on Latin Groove News. "Some of the songs are done in ballads and some are cumbias. What's unique about it is not only is the music completely new arrangements, but my son worked on Selena's voice with the computers."

Some of the recordings on the album are from the singer's teen years, between the ages of 13 and 16. Selena's brother, A.B. Quintanilla, said in an interview with Tino Cochino Radio that her voice was digitally aged to be “able to make her sound like she just stepped out of the booth at 23 years old.”

Check out the album, available on Apple Music, below:

Quintanilla was just 23 years old when she was fatally shot by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, at a Corpus Christi motel on March 31, 1995.