A new mural is up in West Dallas, honoring the late rapper Corey Struggs.

The Dallas native lost his battle with cancer last Friday. Two local artists, Tony Slomo and Jerod ‘Detox’ Davies had already been working on a mural, paying tribue to his life and legacy.

“He was everything to the culture of Dallas, to Texas," Slomo said. "All the people that grew up listening to his music."

Davies called Struggs a legend. Struggs is being recognized by other big-name rap artists.

Rick Ross and DJ Khaled both posted their condolences.

Struggs graduated from Dallas’ Carter High School. He was 32. You can see the mural in the Fabrication Yard in West Dallas.

