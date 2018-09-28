Smallfoot

A Yeti voiced by Channing Tatum encounters a human and goes in search of the elusive "Smallfoot." James Corden, Zendaya and LeBron James (yup, Mr. Hollywood) also voice characters. This is super cute, along the line of "Trolls" or "Ice Age," not Disney level. Tatum offers great enthusiasm in the lead, though a duet with Zendaya feels like a plant for an Oscar nod. There's a heavy message at the end, but why not.

Warner Bros. - Rated PG

Night School

Kevin Hart needs a good job, but he must get his GED first. So he goes to "Night School" on the sly from his fiancee. His teacher is Tiffany Haddish. This is from the director of Haddish's breakout movie "Girls Trip," but lightning does not strike twice. This is not as funny. I found myself hoping it would get a little raunchier, because maybe that's what it needed to wake up. Let's hope these two hot comedians aren't wearing themselves thin.

Universal Pictures - Rated PG-13

The Sisters Brothers

I love a good Western. This is an odd one, but it's also good. Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly star as "The Sisters Brothers." They're hired killers in the Old West who chase a dream of striking gold. Filmed in Spain and Romania by a French writer/director, it still feels very authentic. (Think Spaghetti Westerns of the '60s) Their journey is rambling and ultimately heartbreaking, with plenty of dark comedy involved. And keep an ear out for a Dallas mention.

Annapurna Pictures - Rated R

Colette

We haven't seen Keira Knightley in awhile, and it was worth the wait. She's wonderful starring as "Colette." It's the true story of a 19th century writer whose novels become the toast of Paris, but her loutish husband takes the credit. He's also played wonderfully by Dominic West. (The fictional film, "The Wife," presents a similar storyline, though contemporary.) A gender bending twist adds to the intrigue. A possible Oscar nomination for Knightley here.

Bleecker Street Media - Rated R

Monsters and Men

I haven't seen this, but I want to, given the subject matter. "Monsters and Men" is about a police shooting and whether a high school baseball player who captured it on his camera will come forward... along with a fellow police officer who was also a witness. (That officer is played by Denzel Washington's son, John David, from this year's "BlackKklansman.") Another movie about an officer-involved shooting called "The Hate U Give" opens next week. I'm curious if this is as good.

Neon - Rated R

Hell Fest

A horror-themed amusement park is taken over by a masked serial killer who preys on the young patrons. Really? This speaks for itself. It wasn't screened ahead of time for obvious reasons, and I won't see it.

Lionsgate - Rated R

