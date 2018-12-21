Mary Poppins Returns

"Mary Poppins Returns" popped into theaters early on Wednesday. Emily Blunt stars as the magical nanny who's back to help the Banks family through tough times. To borrow a phrase, Blunt is "practically perfect" in the role, despite obvious comparisons to Julie Andrews who turned down even a cameo. (We do see Dick Van Dyke as his alter ego banker.) This Poppins is much more tart than the Andrews version, closer to the way she was created in the books and the Broadway musical. "Hamilton's" Lin-Manuel Miranda has a voice better suited to rapping than singing, but he adds a nice energy as Mary's friend, the lamplighter. While the premise is unnecessarily glum, the musical numbers offer a pick-me-up under the solid direction of Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Into the Woods"). That said, don't expect to leave the theater singing the songs. They're not the stuff of sing-alongs.

Walt Disney Pictures - Rated PG

Aquaman

DC Comics movies have been disappointing. Can Jason Momoa save them? He'll sure look good trying! He's "Aquaman," the latest superhero to get his own standalone movie. Half human, half oceanic, he challenges his half brother, played by Patrick Wilson, for the throne of Atlantis. But he takes some convincing. That comes from 'Mera' played by Amber Heard. Momoa absolutely lights up the screen anytime he's on, his character with a sly sense of humor. Heard makes a formidable companion, but Nicole Kidman as his mother looks more like his girlfriend. The studio could have saved millions of dollars and about 20 minutes of running time by limiting the mythology that waterlogs the pace. But it still makes a splash.

Warner Bros. - Rated PG-13

Bumblebee

I don't know about you, but when I saw the last "Transformers" movie (Transformers: The Last Knight"), I was begging they'd put the franchise out of its mystery. But guess what? The positive 'buzz' on "Bumblebee" is deserved. It's is an origin story of the fan favorite autobot. Hailee Steinfeld is having a tough time moving past the death of her father. She's great tinkering with cars, and when she discovers a yellow VW bug in the junkyard, she brings him to life. This is the first "Transformers" movie not directed by Michael Bay, and it feels like a fresh start. You really believe Steinfeld's bond with the hugable hardware, and John Cena is a welcome addition as a military foil.

Paramount Pictures - Rated PG-13

Second Act

Jennifer Lopez lands a dream job with a fake resume and creates her own "Second Act." It's JLo's first rom-com in awhile, and she owns it. Real life best friend Leah Remini plays her best friend in the movie, a co-worker at the discount grocery store. It's Leah's son who cobbles together the resume that gets Lopez the job at a mega skincare company in Manhattan. She encounters a young female executive played by Vanessa Hudgens, and that's where the storyline makes a leap that's just too jarring. It's also awfully weepy for a rom-com. That said, if it's the genre you're looking for at the multiplex, you'll enjoy it. And if Lopez's wardrobe isn't enough, "This is Us" hunk Milo Ventimiglia provides extra eye candy as her boyfriend who longs for a family.

STX Entertainment - Rate PG-13

Welcome To Marwen

Steve Carell stars in the true story of an artist who survives a brutal hate crime attack and creates a World War II fantasy world with dolls in his backyard. The movie is "Welcome to Marwen." Oscar winning director Robert Zemeckis was inspired to make a feature film from the critically acclaimed documentary about Mark Hogencamp called "Marwencol." He transfers Carell and the women who support him into dolls with a seamless use of performance capture. I wish the tone were as consistent. It's hard to put your finger on, and that's likely to leave audiences confused, despite the good intentions of conveying the healing power of art.

Universal Pictures - Rated PG-13

Ben Is Back

Lucas Hedges is working through some big issues this holiday movie season. He was sent to a gay conversion camp in "Boy Erased." Now it's drug addiction in "Ben Is Back." Julia Roberts stars as his mom determined to see him through recovery when he shows up unannounced on Christmas Eve. Hedges' dad directed and wrote the role for him. 24 hours becomes an emotional time bomb, as Ben struggles to put his past behind him under his mother's watchful eye. Hedges continues the fine work that landed him an Oscar nomination for "Manchester By the Sea." But it's Roberts who really shines. You can feel the worry in every inch of her being.

Roadside Attractions - Rated R

