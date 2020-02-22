Today is National Margarita Day and while several restaurants offer specials, it is important to note that the first margarita machine was developed in Dallas, Texas. Mariano Martinez developed it in 1971 as he opened his first restaurant and looked for a way to keep the same consistency in all his frozen margaritas.

In 2005, Martinez the owner of Mariano’s Hacienda and La Hacienda Ranch had his invention, the World’s First Frozen Margarita Machine, inducted into the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

Check out the following list below for where to celebrate:

1. Tasty Tails is offering $3 margaritas all day.

Location: 100 S Central Expy #21, Richardson, TX 75080

2.Landmark Bar & Kitchen Fort Worth will have $1 Margaritas and tacos from 4 to 5 p.m. The remainder of the day Margaritas will be $3 and $5 for the jumbo margarita and $2 tacos.

Location: 3008 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, Texas 76107

3. The Rustic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. will have $3 Rustic Ritas to commerate the day and DJ Field Day Records from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 3656 Howell St, Dallas, Texas 75204

4. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will have $3 rocks or frozen house Fuzzyritas.

All locations

5. El Paseo Mexican Restaurant is celebrating with with $4 margaritas all day.

Location: 5436 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth, Texas 76114

7. Wild Salsa will have $2 Rita de Casa if you use the code word, Loco.

Locations: 1800 Main Street., Dallas, TX 75201

241 East Stacy Road, Fairview TX, 75069

300 Throckmorton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

8. Rusty Taco will offer its Top Shelf Topo-Rita will be $5 all weekend long.

Location information here.

More on WFAA:

17 things to do across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

Popular Fort Worth BBQ joint turns into late-night street taco destination

FC Dallas announces new culinary menu for fans to experience this season