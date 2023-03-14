x
Music

Willie Nelson is bringing his tour to Texas this summer

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will help celebrate Willie's birthday as the legendary singer turns 90.
Credit: AP
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Sept. 19, 2015. Nelson is turning 90 this year and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour's milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Snoop Dogg. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Here's your chance to celebrate Willie Nelson's birthday!

The legendary singer announced Tuesday that he's bringing the largest ever Outlaw Music Festival Tour back 'On The Road Again' for 2023!

Nelson, along with The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty and Brittney Spencer, and more are going on tour this summer across 16 cities, including two stops in Texas.

You can catch the tour in Dallas at the Dos Equis Pavilion on June 30 or at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on July 2.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through the Outlaw Music Festival's website. There will also be VIP packages that include great seats and exclusive festival merchandise.

For Citi card members, presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m and lasts until Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Additional tour stops are expected to be announced at a later date.

