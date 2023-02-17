Rising country music stars and sisters The Boykinz to perform at Cowtown Coliseum in honor of Alzheimer's campaign

HSC and Bill Pickett Rodeo have partnered during Black History Month to raise awareness about Alzheimer's Disease in North Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Nytere, Anale, Alona and Kylan make up the country music group The Boykinz. They are the latest sensation on TikTok mixing pop, rock and hip-hop in their music, and they're coming to Cowtown.

"We will be in town to help HSC at Fort Worth with the awareness of their health and aging brain study," said 26-year-old Anale Boykins.

Bill Picket Rodeo organizers invited the sisters to Cowtown Coliseum after partnering with HSC Fort Worth on fighting Alzheimer's. It's also part of their Black History Month celebrations.

According to The Alzheimer Association, in Texas alone, there are 400,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer's. Nearly 12% of people 45 years and older experience an early onset of the disease. Texas has a statewide education and awareness plan in place about care and treatment.

"We want to bring awareness to how Alzheimer's impacts Black families," Anale Boykins said.

The Boykinz made national headlines after country music star Shania Twain surprised them with a Nashville invitation on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Much of their exposure has been on social media, with more than 64 million views on TikTok alone. Still, they never thought their influence would reach one of the biggest stars ever in country music.

"Shania Twain is not in front of us right now. It was crazy," Nytere Boykins said.

"It was an honor just to meet them," said Anale Boykins.

The Boykinz are not only vocalists, but they have also learned to play instruments and have written original music to perform as well. The girls credit their success all to their parents, who are entrepreneurs.

"Our parents formed a group out of us," Kylan Boykins said. "They closed down their business to strictly focus on our careers, and we have been homeschooled ever since."

As young rising country music stars, the four sisters hope to inspire people with their talent and music. Their goal while on stage is to try to get people listening to their lyrics to forget about all of their troubles and concerns and just have the greatest time of their lives.

"We want them to have fun, get up out of their seats, have fun and be happy, like, enjoy the present moment you're in right now," Alona Boykins said.

The Boykinz have big dreams of becoming Grammy nominees one day. They believe in themselves even more now that Twain wants them on stage in Nashville, which is something they never imagined even after working on their craft for the past 10 years.

The Boykinz will perform Saturday evening during the Feb. 18 presentation of the Bill Pickett Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.