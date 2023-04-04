Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks concert in North Texas rescheduled due to 'ongoing illness'

The concert was originally scheduled to take place on April 8, but has been rescheduled to 2024.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Looks like you'll have to "sing us a song" another night, Arlington.

Officials announced Tuesday that legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, who were scheduled to perform at AT&T Stadium this month, have rescheduled the concert due to "an ongoing illness within Stevie Nicks’ band."

The concert was supposed to happen on April 8, but will now be moved to March 9, 2024, according to officials.

Last week, Nicks tweeted that the Oklahoma City show, scheduled for April 2, was rescheduled because of "continued COVID illness within the band." The Oklahoma City show was rescheduled to April 11, 2023, and the New Orleans date was scheduled for April 15, 2023. Ticketmaster shows both of those concerts have since been cancelled.

"Stevie and her band apologize to the fans for the reschedule, but they look forward to eventually delivering the show everyone deserves," officials told WFAA in an email. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date."

More details will be sent directly to current ticketholders via email, officials said.