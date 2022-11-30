SpotifyWrapped: Alright, Dallas. Here are the artists and songs you listened to most in 2022

DALLAS — The end-of-year "Spotify Wrapped" campaign released on Wednesday and everyone has taken to social media to share their music interests for 2022.
On Wednesday morning, "#SpotifyWrapped" was the No. 1 trend on Twitter with folks sharing their Spotify Wrapped cards, detailing their most-streamed artists and songs.
Globally, the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2022 was Bad Bunny, earning him Spotify's title of Artist of the Year. The most-streamed song in the world was "As It Was" by Harry Styles.
But what about here in Dallas? Well, we have those stats for you, too. Here is your #SpotifyWrapped card, Dallas:
Dallas’s Top Artists of 2022 on Spotify:
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Kanye West
Dallas’s Top Songs of 2022 on Spotify:
Dallas’s Top Genres of 2022 on Spotify:
- Rap
- Pop
- Trap
- Hip Hop
- Pop Hip Hop
For more information about the top albums in the world, the most-streamed podcasts and more, click here.
More Texas headlines: