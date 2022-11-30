x
#SpotifyWrapped: Alright, Dallas. Here are the artists and songs you listened to most in 2022

Everyone has different music taste and their #SpotifyWrapped lists may vary. But here's what you listened to most, Dallas.
Bad Bunny poses in the press room with the awards for favorite latin album for "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" and favorite male latin artist at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

DALLAS — The end-of-year "Spotify Wrapped" campaign released on Wednesday and everyone has taken to social media to share their music interests for 2022.

On Wednesday morning, "#SpotifyWrapped" was the No. 1 trend on Twitter with folks sharing their Spotify Wrapped cards, detailing their most-streamed artists and songs. 

Globally, the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2022 was Bad Bunny, earning him Spotify's title of Artist of the Year. The most-streamed song in the world was "As It Was" by Harry Styles. 

But what about here in Dallas? Well, we have those stats for you, too. Here is your #SpotifyWrapped card, Dallas: 

Dallas’s Top Artists of 2022 on Spotify:

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Drake
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Kanye West

Dallas’s Top Songs of 2022 on Spotify:

  1. As It Was” by Harry Styles
  2. Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
  3. Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  4. Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
  5. Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black

Dallas’s Top Genres of 2022 on Spotify:

  1. Rap
  2. Pop 
  3. Trap
  4. Hip Hop
  5. Pop Hip Hop

For more information about the top albums in the world, the most-streamed podcasts and more, click here.

