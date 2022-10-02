Rescheduled dates set for Elton John farewell tour in Dallas

Tickets for the Dallas stops are still available.

DALLAS — Rescheduled tour dates for Elton John's long-delayed "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour have been set.

The concert had originally been scheduled for Jan. 26 at American Airlines Center, but was postponed after the singer announced he tested positive for COVID.

John was fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and was only experiencing mild symptoms at the time, his tour officials said.

The new dates for Dallas have been rescheduled for Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11. All previously purchased tickets will be valid, according to the AAC.

John's tour had to endure numerous delays because of the pandemic. It initially kicked off in September 2018 before coming to a stop in March 2020. John also put the tour on hold last fall as he underwent hip surgery.

Tickets for the Dallas stops are still available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., ahead of the 8 p.m. start time.