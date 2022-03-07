Lady Gaga is coming to North Texas for the first time in 5 years

The pop star announced a 14-city tour for this summer, and Globe Life Field, the new indoor home of the Texas Rangers, is among the stops.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lady Gaga is coming to North Texas for the first time in five years.

Gaga will perform at the ballpark on Aug. 23, between stops in Boston (Aug. 19) and Atlanta (Aug. 23).

Tickets for the Arlington show go on sale March 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Paris, London and Toronto are also on the international "The Chromatica Ball" tour, which begins July 17 in Denmark and concludes Sept. 10 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga also has a trip to Wrigley Field in Chicago on the tour, on Aug. 15.

This will be Gaga's first stop through North Texas since December 2017, when she played the American Airlines Center.

But she'll be another marquee name for Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020.

The ballpark has Red Hot Chili Peppers (Sept. 18) and Elton John (Sept. 30) on the calendar for this year. Motley Crue and Def Leppard are also playing at Globe Life, on Aug. 22, after being rescheduled from the pandemic.