NEWBURGH N.Y. (AP) – A private jet carrying Grapevine native and rapper Post Malone along with 15 others has landed safely at an airport in New York after blowing two tires at takeoff.

The Gulfstream IV landed Tuesday at New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of New York City. Emergency responders were ready by the runway.

The jet was headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, from Teterboro Airport when the pilot realized after takeoff early Tuesday that the tires had blown. He circled the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar showed the unusual path of the four hour and 55 minute flight as it stayed in the air to burn fuel before landing.

N101CV, a Gulfstream G-IV with #PostMalone reportedly on board, that suffered 2 blown tires on departure from Teterboro has safely landed at Stewart Airport and vacated the runway.



Available data and playback at https://t.co/tIJNfNP7zv pic.twitter.com/2vfqDFYDyL — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 21, 2018

The jet originally had been diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts. It landed instead at Stewart.

Post Malone sent a thankful-yet-vulgar tweet shortly after the plane landed in New York.

"I landed guys," he wrote. "Thank you for your prayers. Can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F*** you. But not today."

He performed at the MTV VMA Awards Monday night at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

WFAA had previously made contact with an assistant of Post Malone's agent but could not get confirmation that the rapper was on the plane involved in the emergency landing.

Contributing: WFAA.com Staff

© 2018 WFAA