AUSTIN, Texas — Cowboy hats and dancing boots were must-haves at Buda's new country venue, Mavericks Dance Hall, on Sunday evening. Country icon George Strait even made an appearance, drawing in a huge crowd of fans.

"These staples and these places where people want to keep the culture, the country culture, and their community alive are disappearing. So that's the main reason we built this place," said Leo Velarde, Mavericks Dance Hall's CEO and partner.

RELATED: Country music icon Gary P. Nunn honored at Texas Capitol

Strait took the Mavericks stage on Sunday and honored Buda's first responders and veterans.

"We wanted to make sure that we gave something back and honored our troops and our servicemen and who better to do that than Mr. George Strait himself?"' Velarde said.

"He doesn't do these little dance halls like this. Not that we're little, but we're introducing ourselves to the city of Buda and he's just such a down-to-earth guy and he really wants to give back to the community," event organizer Tracy Scialla said.

RELATED: Growth in Buda spurs major construction projects

Velarde said Strait is a legend, and it was a huge honor to have him at the new dance hall.

"There's nobody else that could put the seal of approval in your place or your brand," Velarde said.

"This was a big deal that we got to do this tonight. We rushed to open up for tonight. There's still a couple things left undone, but we're super excited about coming to Buda," Scialla said.

Mavericks Dance Hall also has a location in Pflugerville.

WATCH: Broken Spoke celebrates George Strait's new album

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Family of student in Lehman High School assault video speaks out about incident

Kyle substitute teacher fired after video shows her allegedly fighting with student

'I do that every week.' Dicker hits game-winner, clarifies pregame outfit

Intense cold front will bring major temperature drop, possible wintry mix