The Boss is back: Bruce Springsteen will play North Texas for first time in 7 years

DALLAS — Bruce Springsteen is coming back to North Texas.

The Boss and his E-Street Band will play the American Airlines Center on Feb. 10, 2023, their first stop through North Texas in seven years. They played the American Airlines Center in 2016 and also played a concert during the Final Four festivities in 2014.

The Dallas stop was announced Tuesday as part of Springsteen's 31-concert tour across the U.S., starting next February. Tickets to the Dallas concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 22 through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan portal.

Fans who want tickets have to register on the Verified Fan website by July 17.

Springsteen, 72, will also play Houston (Toyota Center) and Austin (Moody Center) on the tour.

The tour will be Springsteen and the band's first since 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in May, after announcing he was hitting the road again.

The group's last release was the 2020 album “Letter to You."

Springsteen's E Street band guitarist Nils Lofgren made news in 2018 when several of his guitars got stolen from his van in Dallas. Lofgren was doing a solo tour through Dallas when the theft happened. Someone broke into his van, which was parked outside of a Holiday Inn, and stole four guitars and an amp.