Paul McCartney announces North Texas tour stop - here's when and how to get tickets

The 79-year-old former Beatle released the dates for his 13-city "Got Back" tour this year.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's Dickies Arena just got a big name added to the calendar: Paul McCartney announced Friday he'll be coming to town on May 17.

The 79-year-old former Beatle released the dates for his 13-city "Got Back" tour this year.

Tickets to the Fort Worth show at Dickies will go on sale next Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Arena officials said American Express card members can buy tickets ahead of time, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m., through Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 p.m.

Also, people who are on the Dickies Arena subscriber list can buy tickets beginning Thursday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visit the arena website for information on how to subscribe.

The McCartney concert will be notable for several reasons. In particular, it will be his first stop through Fort Worth since 1976, when his band Wings played the Tarrant County Convention Center arena.

Side note: If you really want to go back in time, check out this interview from the Beatles' only stop in Dallas, in 1964:

This time around, Fort Worth will be McCartney's only Texas stop, and the tour will be his first in three years. Here's the full tour schedule.

The "Got Back" tour also comes on the heels of the lengthy "Get Back" documentary about the Beatles' final album, which premiered on Disney Plus late last year.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time," McCartney said in the tour announcement Friday. "I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”

Matt Homan, general manager and president of Trail Drive Management Corp., which manages Dickies Arena, said the arena was "beyond thrilled" get a stop on the McCartney tour.

The McCartney concert will cap a busy spring at Dickies. The arena is hosting the American Athletic Conference basketball championships in March, followed by the first and second rounds of March Madness.