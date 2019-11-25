DALLAS — When you meet Marney Heth, it doesn't take too long before she brings up the subject of music.

The 95-year-old likes just about every song-- she describes playing the piano as experiencing the divine.

"It's about the closest thing to heaven, I have to say," she explained.

Patti Price, Heth's daughter, said her mother was always playing inside the home when they were growing up. She fondly remembers when her mother would upgrade to a new piano for the house.

"I remember the new pianos coming in," she detailed. "That was always a day full of excitement."

But as Heth has gotten older, her arthritis has made it impossible to play like she used to.

So now she teachers Noah Hidalgo, 12, the son of a staff member at her retirement community in Burleson, Mustang Creek Estates.

"He brings me so much joy," Heth said.

Joy through music. That's a beautiful thing the world needs more of, and Heth's family wanted to bring her some more joy.

So on Monday morning her family, alongside the staff at Mustang Creek, brought in Buddy Bray, the pianist for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra to give Heth a private concert.

"This is something my mom will never forget," Price said.

Bray played Heth's favorite hymns and carols, and even performed a duet with Heth's student Noah.

"To see him playing like that, he did great," Heth said.

While Heth can't tickle the ivories like she used to, she still appreciates the power of a song.

And that power brought friends, family and even strangers together on Monday to honor a woman who has spent a lifetime bringing so much music into the world.

