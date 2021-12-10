The Power of the Dog: All bark and bite in a powerful drama

The story, based on a novel, keeps you guessing until the final frame, layered by a mysterious soundtrack.

DALLAS — Be prepared to be methodically blown away by one of the best films of the year. "The Power of the Dog" is Jane Campion's first film in 12 years, and she reminds us why we've missed her!

The movie is a gothic western set in Montana but filmed in her native New Zealand. Benedict Cumberbatch plays Phil, a rancher whose masculinity can only be described as toxic. He and his brother, George, played by Jesse Plemons, are a study in opposites. On a cattle drive into town, the mild and well-mannered George falls for the owner of the local café (played well by Plemons' real-life wife, Kirsten Dunst.) Her sensitive son makes paper flowers for his mother's tables, which Phil burns. Yup, Phil's a great guy. So great that when George and his lady marry, he drives her to drink!

We learn that Phil idolized his late mentor, known as "Bronco Henry." But the sweet son discovers their relationship might have had more to it. As Phil turns the tables and apparently begins to groom him, the son's wheels start to turn.

Cumberbatch will be a leading contender for Best Actor for this. Also watch for Kodi Smit-McPhee as the son. In fact, the film should get several nominations. The cinematography is gorgeous. The story, based on a novel, keeps you guessing until the final frame, layered by a mysterious soundtrack. You just can't get much better than this, so saddle up!

(Netflix. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 6 mins. Streaming on Netflix)

ENCOUNTER

Riz Ahmed was Oscar nominated last season for playing a rock musician who loses his hearing in "Sound of Metal." Now he takes another intense role in the new movie, "Encounter."

Ahmed plays Malik, a Marine veteran who perceives an alien threat and sets out to lead his two young sons to safety. Writer/director Michael Pearce caught our attention in his first feature, the critically acclaimed Indie, "Beast." In this follow-up, he bends genres from one to another as the story reveals itself. To share any of those details would be a spoiler. "Encounter" is meant to catch you off guard.

Ahmed actually lobbied for his lead role. (He won't have to beg in the biz any longer.) He's predictably piercing in it. His performance, in fact, is better than the overall movie. The boys maintain their curiosity/fear as they try to figure out what dad's road trip is really about. It's the first feature for the youngest kid, who's beyond precocious. Pearce wrote a part specifically with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer in mind. She plays the one person who Malik can respond to with trust because they have a history. I would have liked more of her, please, on this strange journey.

(Amazon Studios. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 48 mins. Streaming on Amazon Prime)

THE UNFORGIVABLE

Sandra Bullock recently said in an interview, she's going back to comedy. After watching "The Unforgivable," I can see why. It's not that she's bad in it, she's good. But the movie is incredibly glum from start to finish. Frankly, the subject matter calls for it to be.

As we meet her character, Ruth, she's getting out of prison after serving 20 years for murder. We find out it was for the shooting death of a police chief as she was being evicted from her house where she lived with her 5-year-old sister.

As Ruth tries to put her life back together, she visits the house. Viola Davis now lives there. When she eventually finds out Ruth's connection to the property, she wants nothing to do with her. While she was incarcerated, her little sister was placed in foster care and adopted. She tries to re-connect with her, but that's not easy, either. In fact, nothing is easy for Ruth, including getting a job or keeping a friend. In society, she's "unforgivable."

This is a decent movie. Will Bullock top her "Bird Box" record as the most watched film ever on Netflix? Not a chance. ("Red Notice" just broke her record anyway.) Smile, Sandra, and move on.