North Texas native Jonathan Majors starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed III'

The first trailer for the Michael B. Jordan-directed film was released on Tuesday.

DALLAS — Actor Michael B. Jordan is making his directorial debut with "Creed III" -- and Dallas area native Jonathan Majors will be at the center of it.

The first trailer for the latest installment of the "Creed" franchise was released on Tuesday, and it focuses on the characters played by Jordan and Majors.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the story of the boxing film, which has two friends -- Adonis "Donnie" Creed and Damian Anderson -- becoming rivals.

The trailer ends with the two getting ready to face off in the boxing ring.

"My directorial debut?! Still sounds crazy to say but there's no film that has been more personal to me and no film I've felt more ready to steer," Jordan said in a tweet. "Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew thanks for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise."

"Creed III" is set to release on March 3, 2022.

Majors, who grew up in the Dallas area and graduated from Duncanville High School, is continuing to make his name widely known across Hollywood.

Along with Creed III's release in 2023, the 33-year-old will be starring as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big villain, Kang the Conqueror. He also starred on the TV show "Lovecraft Country" and made his first appearance in the MCU in the "Loki" TV series.

Majors will appear as Kang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Feb. 17, 2023. Creed III will release about a month later after it was originally supposed to release in November 2022.