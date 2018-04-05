Two new movies are willing to take on "Avengers: Infinity War," which can expect to easily repeat at number one.

Tully

Charlize Theron stars in "Tully." If you think you know where this movie is going by the trailer, then you underestimate its Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody. Theron plays the mother of two children who are already a handful. The birth of her third is too much to handle, so she takes up her brother on an offer for a night nanny. Tully comes to the door and suddenly mom's life is transformed. Cody won her Oscar for "Juno." She's reunited with the director of that film, Jason Reitman. Theron is fantastic and absolutely fearless in her best role in a long time. She gained 50 pounds to look authentic, but it's her heart and soul on real display here. Ron Livingston plays her husband. Mackenzie Davis, the nanny. Great movie! Focus Features - Rated R

Overboard

Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez wants to make a splash in the American market, and he goes for it in "Overboard." It's his first 100% English language film. You might remember last year's "How to Be a Latin Lover," which introduced him to the market. "Overboard" is a remake of the 1987 Kurt Russell-Goldie Hawn romantic comedy with the genders flipped. Anna Faris co-stars as the hard-working single parent. She even looks like Hawn! Derbez plays the spoiled billionaire with amnesia, who she brings into her house and puts to work. This is a mainstream, family-friendly, pleasant movie. Lionsgate Rated PG-13

