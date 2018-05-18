Here's a look at what's new in theaters this weekend:

DEADPOOL 2

An off-beat superhero is about to blast the Avengers from the top of the box office! Yes, I'm talking about "Deadpool 2." Nothing fancy about the title, but that's where the ordinary ends. Ryan Reynolds is back as the irreverent, wise-cracking superhero who forms an alliance to save a troubled kid. And it won't give anything away to let you know, he's still hung up on Wolverine.

"Infinity War" villain Josh Brolin is the bad guy here, too, playing "Cable." There were doubts the sequel could top the first one. Don't worry. Just go and laugh, but don't take the young kids!

20th Century Fox - Rated R

BOOK CLUB

"Book Club" brings together Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen for the first time, believe it or not! With "50 Shades of Grey" as their monthly book club choice, four close friends are inspired by the reading material, and decide to reboot their own love lives: one with an old flame, one with a new prospect, one with her husband and one through online dating. The storylines end nicely, but the humor in getting there can be sometimes painfuI. I love these woman. They deserve better writing!

Paramount Pictures - Rated PG-13

POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD

He's a global superstar unlike any other! The documentary "Pope Francis: A Man of his Word" takes audiences on a personal journey with the Holy Father. Award-winning German director Wim Wenders gets unprecedented access. And if you don't already admire Francis, you certainly will after the film. It's not earth-shattering, just artistically reassuring.

Focus Features - Rated PG

SHOW DOGS

For the kids, there's "Show Dogs." When a baby panda is stolen, a police dog goes behind the scenes of an international dog show in Las Vegas to smoke out the smugglers. Of course, these dogs talk! Ludacris voices the police dog. Will Arnett is his human partner in crime solving.

Global Road Entertainment - Rated PG

BEAST

Forbidden love always makes for enticing movie material. In "Beast," a troubled young woman falls for a mysterious outsider with the bonus of escaping from her family. Then he become a serial killer suspect. Should she stand by him at any cost? First-time filmmaker Michael Pearce combines suspense, darkness and fantasy. Stars Jessie Buckley and Johnny Flynn are definitely two to watch.

Roadside Attractions - Rated R

