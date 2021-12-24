Hollywood's holiday gifts: Movies tied in a bow

Reviews of Matrix Resurrections, Sing 2, The King's Man and more.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

Eighteen years after "The Matrix" trilogy wrapped, I didn't realize we needed a sequel.

Not sure we did.

Yet, here we are with "Resurrections." Video game creator Neo (a revived and shaggier Keanu Reeves) once again has the opportunity to choose a red pill, because blue is a little dull. And away he goes, enticed by a new Morpheus played by "Candyman's" underused Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (There's a new Agent Smith, too.)

Will Neo re-team with Trinity? That's a challenge given the way the trilogy ended for both of them. Without giving too much away, they run into each other at a coffee shop, and things take off from there. Who frees whom? What about the machines?

For those of you who haven't seen the first three movies, or don't want to invest the time now, writer/director Lana Wachowski builds in plenty of flashbacks here, but I would not call this a standalone film. I do admit, "Neo and Trinity" is a nice kind of nostalgia. But, see it? "The choice is yours."

(Warner Bros. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 28 mins. In Theaters and Streaming on HBO Max)

THE KING'S MAN

If "Matrix Resurrections" is the sequel we didn't need, ditto for "The King's Man" as an origin story.

The two prior "Kingsman" movies tell us about a fictional secret society of spies. Their front, a Saville Row tailor shop.

The films have been pretty sharp and action-packed, with tongue-in-cheek humor. Now writer/director Matthew Vaughn goes back a century in time.

Ralph Fiennes stars as an aristocrat and pacifist who refuses to lose his only son to World War I. With the help of strategically assigned butlers and maids, he works to unravel a conspiracy while helping England convince America to join the War to speed things up. Even the Russian czar's right-hand mystic, Rasputin, (played by Rhys Ifans) is in his sights, and he can dance!

History-based fiction can be fun, but this just doesn't hit the right marks.

(20th Century Studios. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 11 mins. In Theaters Only)

SING 2

What's cuter than animated singing animals?

"Sing 2" is the sequel to 2016's popular "Sing." Matthew McConaughey returns as Buster, the can-do koala. In the last film, he gathered the group for a big performance in Hollywood. Now he's set his sights even higher, hoping to land a show in the entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City, a.k.a Vegas. Can they convince the guy in charge that they have the talent to do it? Sure, they can! They have the likes of Reese Witherspoon as the pig with countless piglets, Tori Kelly as a love-struck elephant and Taren Edgerton as a sweet gorilla. But they know they can really sell the show if they can only get the biggest - but most reclusive - act in showbiz involved, the king of the music jungle, Clay Calloway. Bono voices him!

This is a movie that kids will, once again, love, and parents will smile as they watch. Maybe even sing along? Let's not push it.

(Universal Pictures. Rated PG. Running Time 1 hr. 52 mins. In Theaters Only)

THE TENDER BAR

"The Tender Bar" is one of those movies that you're just glad you discovered.

Based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer, we first meet J.R. as a kid in the 70s (played by the adorable Daniel Rineiri, who gained fame swearing in a viral video). His mom can't make rent thanks to J.R.'s deadbeat dad, so they move back in with her family. (Christopher Lloyd is the Grandpa. Need I say more?) Ben Affleck plays J.R.'s Uncle Charlie. He tends bar at the local tavern. It's also where he imparts his knowledge of the "male sciences" to his nephew.

Little J.R. grows up to be played by Texan Tye Sheridan who pursues his mom's dream for him to attend Yale. (His romance with a snobby co-ed is almost an unnecessary sidebar.) He and little J.R. look nothing alike. It's just an artistic choice you must accept. Director George Clooney makes that choice, as he directs his cast with just the right touch. Affleck is so comfortable in this role, it's the best acting performance of his career.

Funny, touching. This is a little gem.

(Amazon Studios. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 46 mins. In Theaters Only)

DON'T LOOK UP

I didn't get to tell you about "Don't Look Up" when it was released in theaters, but now you can watch it at home.

From comedy creator Adam McKay, it's a thinly-veiled warning about climate change. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as an uptight, hypochondriac researcher. Doctoral candidate Jennifer Lawrence works under him at the university. She's just discovered a massive comet is hurtling toward Earth, and no, it's not her penchant for weed smoking.

Will anyone believe them? Certainly not the White House, where President Meryl Streep sets the news aside, prompted by her entitled son, Chief of Staff Jonah Hill. (Pretty decent cast, huh?)

So, they turn to the news media where Cate Blanchett (Fox newswomen, watch out) and Tyler Perry anchor a buzzy TV show. They downplay it, too.

Will it come to pass? This is clever, fatalistic, entertaining satire. Be sure to watch through the credits for a funny payoff.

(Netflix. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 18 mins. Now Streaming)

LICORICE PIZZA

"Licorice Pizza" is as fresh and wacky as it sounds and one of the year's best movies. (It's actually the name of a record store that writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson frequented as a teen growing up in the San Fernando Valley.)

Set in the 70s, we meet a former child actor named Gary who can't be bothered with high school, because he has bigger fish to fry. His latest get-rich-quick scheme: water beds! The only thing that can distract him from his pursuits is the object of his infatuation, an older girl, Alana. He met her when she worked class photo day at his school. As ambitious as he is, her career path is floundering. He's too young for her, and she knows it. She's too old for him, and he loves it! They forge a frisky friendship.

This is more a series of vignettes than a seamless film, but it doesn't matter. The leads are newcomers Cooper Hoffman (son of the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim (of the pop/rock group Haim), and they are naturals. But Bradley Cooper steals the show in a cameo as celebrity hairdresser Jon Peters.

Licorice Pizza - such a tasty treat!

(MGM. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 13 mins. In Theaters Only)

AMERICAN UNDERDOG

Sports biopics. We've seen a bunch of them. Some winners, some losers. This one is really special.

"American Underdog" tells the unlikely rise to greatness of Kurt Warner. Undrafted out of a small college, he never abandoned his dream to play in the NFL. He went from a grocery store stocker to the arena league, then eventually quarterbacking the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl championship and an MVP title. How's that for an underdog story? And that's just the sports part of it!

The real heart comes from his courtship and marriage to Brenda. He spotted her at a country western bar and knew she was the one. Their support for one another through thick and thin is a game plan for life. His relationship with her special needs son from a previous marriage is nothing short of beautiful.

Zachary Levi plays Warner and is entirely convincing. Anna Paquin plays Brenda with perfect pluck. "Underdog" is from the same producers as the 2018 faith-based film, "I Can Only Imagine." But co-star Dennis Quaid (as coach Dick Vermeil) explains, the film is not so much inspirational as aspirational. You will aspire.

(Lionsgate. Rated PG. Running Time 1 hrs. 52 mins. In Theaters Only)

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN

We've seen Michael B. Jordan in plenty of action and drama, so how about some romance?

Denzel Washington directs him in "A Journal for Jordan," based on a best-selling memoir by former New York Times editor, Dana Canedy.

Army Sgt. Charles King meets her through his mentor, her military father. They soon can't stay away from each other. Their long-distance romance becomes even more-so when 9/11 happens and he heads to the Middle East, also leaving behind their infant son, Jordan. So, King decides to keep a journal of his life advice, should he not return home. You can guess what happens (we know that from the very start of the film).

Jordan, the actor, has obvious appeal. Chante Adams plays Canedy with equal parts smarts and sass, but the only way to describe this movie is awkward. Way too much "cute," but you never really feel the chemistry. The timeline is also all over the place. The timing as a Christmas movie is even more curious. Even a Texas reference (he was formerly stationed at Fort Hood.) can't save this well-intentioned, but failed, salute.

(Sony Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 11 mins. In Theaters Only)

RED ROCKET

If you saw "Tangerine" or "The Florida Project," you know writer/director Sean Baker can polish a stone into a diamond.

He often using non-actors as he spotlights the fringes of society and exposes the realness of people we seldom face but can't turn away from. That's the case again with his latest, "Red Rocket."

Instead of Hollywood or Orlando, the setting is Texas City on the Gulf Coast. (At one point we hear TV newscasters talking about Dallas police.) Washed-up porn star Mikey returns from L.A. to his hometown, bruised and disheveled. His estranged wife and her mother begrudgingly take him in with his promise to pay rent. Soon, he's selling weed to come up with the money. It doesn't take long for him to make friends with a cute teen named Strawberry, and Mikey sees his ticket back to L.A. He'll recruit her to become a porn star.

Mikey is played by Simon Rex, an actual actor, who could not be more dynamic, but his character is an opportunistic mess. As for the movie, if you don't know what you're in for, you might be offended. But Baker continues his low-budget filmmaking with raw authenticity. While maybe not quite as good as the other two, it's undeniably engaging.