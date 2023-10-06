Movie reviews: The Exorcist: Believer, She Came to Me, Strange Way of Life and more

While "The Exorcist: Believer" will shock audiences with its graphics, "She Came to Me" will give viewers a more quirky experience. Here are our movie reviews.

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER

It's been 50 years since "The Exorcist" shocked audiences with its graphic, profane portrayal of demonic possession...and inspired plenty of pea soup jokes, too! Now Richardson-born director David Gordon Green has made a sequel that directly relates back to the original. And he cast an O.G., Ellen Burstyn, who played Regan's (Linda Blair) mother in the 1973 film.

This time we're exploring 'synchronized possession.' Two best friends go off into the woods for three days and reappear possessed. 'Hamilton's' Leslie Odom Junior plays the widowed father of one of the girls. (A ritualistic blessing of his pregnant wife might have started this whole thing). Country music star Jennifer Nettles plays the mom of the other.

Green explores several realms of spirituality here, but his best intentions don't elevate the film. Odom and his neighbor, played by Ann Dowd, have the right touch of gravitas. I wish they'd done some surprise casting with the priest. And a bona fide surprise comes too late.

The biggest disappointment is how Burstyn is used. What a coup, then what a waste! In fact, the entire film feels like a missed opportunity. This is planned as the first of a trilogy, just like Green's recent "Halloween" sequels. He's got two more chances to drive out the devil in the details.

(Universal Pictures. Running Time 1 hr. 51 mins. In Theaters Only)

SHE CAME TO ME

This is just the kind of quirky movie I was in the mood for. Rebecca Miller writes and directs the story of an opera composer, played by Peter Dinklage, who has writer's block. Anne Hathaway plays his wife, a meticulous therapist. She encourages him to go out for a walk and gather inspiration. He enters a bar and meets a feisty tugboat captain played by Marisa Tomei. Turns out, she might just float his boat! Is she a muse or a stalker? Will Hathaway's character answer a higher calling?

In addition, there's a whole other young love story line with sidebars featuring a Civil War reenactor (Brian D'Arcy) and Hathaway's cleaning lady.

Yah, it's a lot! And, frankly, I would have been satisfied with just the primary lovers' triangle. But Miller wanted a 'people puzzle,' and it's original. I also appreciated the bigger question: Is what you think you've always wanted.. really what you want at all?

(Vertical. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 42 mins. In Theaters Only)

STRANGE WAY OF LIFE

Pedro Almodovar fans might be disappointed if they don't do their research. "Strange Way of Life" is a short. The vintage-style Western is our answer to: What if the acclaimed Spanish filmmaker directed 2005's "Brokeback Mountain?" He turned down that job, certain the studio would not let him present the cowboys' relationship as 'animalistic' enough.

So, here we have Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke. They were lovers as young gunslingers. Now 25 years later, Pascal's 'Silva' has come to ask Hawke's now 'Sheriff' Jake to show mercy on his son, suspected of murder. But before the subject is broached, they have one last night of passion.

The flawless acting, the Spanish setting, the music, the vivid wardrobe from Saint Laurent (which also produces the film) all add up to 31 minutes that will leave you wanting more.

To fill out your moviegoing experience, theaters are showing Almodovar's other English-speaking short: 2020's "The Human Voice," starring Tilda Swinson.

(BTeam Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 31 mins. In Theaters Only)

THE ROYAL HOTEL

Clocking in a full one hour longer is "The Royal Hotel" ...an Australian film inspired by a documentary. Two Americans (who introduce themselves as Canadians to be likeable) travel to Australia and run out of money. So, they decide to take jobs.

The only last-minute positions available are barkeeps at the rundown Royal Hotel in the Outback. The agency warns them about the rough male patrons, and they're right. Situations get out of hand. It doesn't help that the bar's owner (Hugo Weaving) is drunk most of the time.

The young women are played by Jessica Henwick and "Ozark's" Julia Garner (director Kitty Green previously directed her in "The Assistant"). Henwick's character is out for a good time. Garner's is far less trusting. Both roles are well played. I went in with no expectations and really liked this film.