Movie reviews: 'Dear Evan Hansen' should return to sender, Broadway

Ben Platt's father produced the film, so for him, casting his son was a no-brainer. But with nepotism comes responsibility or your project could be lost, not found.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

So much has been written about "Dear Evan Hansen," the movie adaptation of the six-time Tony Award winning musical. One of those Tonys went to Ben Platt in the lead role. Evan is a high school senior who suffers from severe social anxiety. A letter he wrote to himself as an assignment from his therapist is misconstrued as a suicide note from a classmate, Connor, who took his life. Instead of being truthful, Evan lives the lie which brings comfort to the classmate's parents and self-esteem to him. First of all, that's twisted. But storyline aside, there's a casting problem, and it's Platt. He wanted to recreate the role that made him a Broadway sensation, only it was filmed when he was a full decade older than the teen he portrays. His age, along with pasty makeup likely used to try to try to cover his beard, just don't work. (Take a tip from Lin-Manuel Miranda who handed off his starring role in "In the Heights" to a younger actor and reaped the benefits.) Platt's singing voice is gorgeous, almost angelic, but his acting is self-aware, as if he's still on stage. The ladies in the film rule the day. Julianne Moore and Amy Adams play Evan's and Connor's moms beautifully, and Kaitlyn Dever as Connor's sister and Evan's crush, is just right.

I did my homework and saw the movie at a theater. Except for the hit song "You Will Be Found," there are no big musical moments to fill the big screen. The songwriters' work (Justin Paul & Benj Pasek) is far more memorable in "LaLaLand" and "The Greatest Showman." Platt's father produced the film, so for him, casting his son was a no-brainer. But with nepotism comes responsibility or your project could be lost, not found.

(Universal Studios. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 17 mins. In Theaters Only)

CRY MACHO

Clint Eastwood circled "Cry Macho" back in the 80s, and he should have made it then. He's just a little too old (I'm detecting a theme here) for some of the scenarios, especially with the ladies. Eastwood plays a former Texas rodeo star and ranch hand whose best days are behind him. His boss, played by Dwight Yoakam, says he owes him a favor for helping him when he was down and out. He wants the ol' cowboy to go down to Mexico and bring back his young son who's been staying with his Mexican mom. The fact is, dad has ulterior motives, wanting to use the boy for leverage in a deal. Eastwood tracks the kid down much easier than he probably should have (just head to the local cock fight), and the two bond on the road trip back to Tejas. Along the way, Eastwood falls for a widow who runs a cantina.

You never know what you'll get with an Eastwood movie.. sometimes award-winners ("Unforgiven," "Million Dollar Baby") sometimes clunkers (Fill in the blank). This one is somewhere in the middle. I've loved Cowboy Clint since I curled up with my grandmother as a child and watched "Rawhide." This is his first Western since 1992's "Unforgiven." It's great to see him back in the saddle again, so to speak. I just wish the script matched his talent. And by the way, as is often the case, Texas was filmed in New Mexico. (We need to boost those film tax credits!)

(Warner Bros. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 44 mins. In Theaters and HBO Max)

I'M YOUR MAN

Filmmakers were looking for a handsome British actor who spoke impeccable German. Dan Stevens stepped up and said "I'm Your Man!" The movie is about a career woman who wants to earn some extra money to fund a research project, so she signs up to evaluate a humanoid robot, one that's designed as her dream man. She has no desire to get into a robot relationship, but Tom, as he's called, thinks she's in need of a connection, even if it's a machine. Stevens (who played The Beast in the live action "Beauty and the Beast) is even further challenged in this role and delivers to perfection. He picked up some of his movements from rehearsing for a ballroom dance scene. He also checked out some screwball comedies by Cary Grant. His co-star is such an opposite, so naturally played by German actress Maren Eggert, they are the perfect complement to one another.

This is billed as a comedy, but there are some very real bittersweet and thought-provoking moments as the two explore what makes a relationship work. Do extreme opposites attract? If foreign films aren't your thing, give it a shot anyway. Germany just submitted it as their Oscars entry for international film. Ladies, bring a date. Maybe he'll pick up some good habits!