Movie review: 'Wonder Woman 1984'

There are a handful of movies I wanted to see before the end of 2020. I got to see TENET in August and nothing else until now. Wonder Woman 1984 was on my shortlist. And unfortunately, I had to see it on a tiny screen at home. Actually, on my computer. Not the best movie-going experience. Had I seen the movie in a real theater with a giant screen and booming sound, I probably would have felt about 30 to 50% better about the whole thing.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens with a few exciting bits of action. One scene set in Wonder Woman’s childhood home, and the other in a Washington DC shopping mall, circa 1984. The first feels true to the DC Comics film universe and the latter feels EXACTLY like an action movie pulled from the 1980s.

Throughout much of the film, the “shot in the ‘80s” vibe continues. The movie drops in elements of body-swapping comedies, out-of-place time travel, and a melodramatic mustache-twisting bad guys (without the mustaches). It’s all the best parts of the 1980’s pop-culture hits wrapped into a 2020 superhero flick. And, there's a “trying on outfits" montage. Fun. Silly. A little clumsy.

Director Patty Davis kind of captures the feel of the original Superman films. It's packed with corny, but enjoyable, dialogue, awkward scene-chewing characters, and lots of hilariously staged background extras. Whether the goofiness is intentional or not, it feels true to the kind of movie-fun I grew up with. Does it work for today’s audiences? We’ll have to wait and see. Kids will definitely enjoy it.

Gal Godot still owns the Wonder Woman character; I just wish there were bigger and better scenes for her to shine. Somehow the production ended up on weird TV show-looking sets and went with bizarre super-in-focus close-ups that made me giggle out loud. The awkwardness of the production kills a bit of the film’s punch and the star’s glory. We all need more Wonder Woman scenes!

Kristen Wiig brings her best clumsy nerd chops to the character of soon-to-be villain Barbara Minerva. I loved almost every moment she’s on-screen, she just needs more pathos. Why does she want to turn bad? Why does she want to turn into a cheetah? So many questions.

The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, is the uber-villain of the story, Max Lord. He hams it up just like any self-respecting comic book baddie should. And boy, does he sweat a lot. Max is a fun character with more questionable motivations.

I appreciated the clever trick used to revive Chris Pine’s’ Steve Trevor character from the first Wonder Woman. Pine is still charming and hilarious but just looks a little “melted” for much of his screen-time. It’s time travel. I don’t know how it works. It probably melts everyone.

WW84 does have a lot of positivity and, ultimately, good messages to share. It just has a bumpy time getting there. Scenes go from half-beautiful to half-horrific; even half-heartwarming to half-heartbreaking (not in a good way). I feel like the original Wonder Woman is such a better movie. This one is goofy, awkward, and wildly different. I still had fun watching it. I'm just ready to get back to serious butt-kicking Wonder Woman.