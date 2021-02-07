Chris Pratt fights aliens in the future in 'The Tomorrow War'

And other movies for your holiday weekend.

DALLAS — THE TOMORROW WAR

"F-9" is expected to keep the pole position at the box office this holiday weekend, but if Chris Pratt's new movie was in theaters, it might give 'em a run for their money!

In "The Tomorrow War," Pratt plays a devoted father and former military man drafted to travel 30 years into the future to fight in an alien invasion. Can he take them down before they consume every bit of life on Earth?

The star of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" franchises said he wanted to do something original. Ironically, the movie is about as derivative as it comes. It feels like we've seen pieces of all of this before, including the look of the aliens. That said, what better time than the 4th of July weekend for a big, dumb action movie. It's almost a tradition. And this is entertaining. J.K. Simmons has a nice featured role. Pratt attached himself as executive producer and added moments of humor, so we don't all take this too seriously. So don't... and enjoy!

(Amazon Studios. Rated PG-13. Streaming Only Amazon Prime)

NO SUDDEN MOVE

Once in a while we should all be glad that Steven Soderbergh didn't retire after all! His latest, "No Sudden Move," kinda snuck out on HBO Max, and took me by surprise. It's really good!

Set in the 1950s, Don Cheadle plays a Detroit criminal who's trying to score one more job before he cuts out of town. Benecio Del Toro gets roped into it with him. But that's not where the star-power stops. Add in David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, and an unrecognizable Brendan Frazer. (I'm saving an uncredited star who appears toward the end, and is worth the wait.)

Noir, suspense, great pacing and more twists than a pretzel. Check it out!

(HBO Max. Rated R. Streaming Only.)

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS

"The Boss Baby" is back four years after the original with "The Boss Baby: Family Business."

The title character, voiced by Alec Baldwin, is now a grown-up hedge fund CEO, Theodore. He visits his older brother and family and discovers his baby niece is a secret agent for "Baby Corp," the outfit he used to run in his days of diapers and pacifiers (but always that coat & tie). Baby Tina is out to take down a shady school principal and enlists her dad and uncle's help. Some new voice talents come to play, including Amy Sedaris, James Marsen and Jeff Goldblum.

This sequel has lost some of the squeaky newness of the first one, but after earning more than $500 million globally, you can't blame 'em for going for it. And it's a fun time for families.

(Universal Pictures. Rated PG. In Theaters and Streaming on Paramount+)

SUMMER OF SOUL

Ah, to go back to the Summer of '69!

"Summer of Soul" is part of that iconic time that most of us are not aware of. In a new documentary, we learn about the Harlem Cultural Festival held over several weeks that summer. It was filmed, but all those reels sat in storage until now. What a treasure trove it is!

Questlove, who most of you know as the drummer for The Roots, serves as first-time director. Who better to pull together footage of Gladys Knight & the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, The Fifth Dimension and more. Spliced between the music are great interviews and video of the history spilling out onto the streets at the time. This is fantastic stuff, beautifully curated. A footnote deserving its spotlight.